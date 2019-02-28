Married at First Sight's Jessika Looks Totally Unrecognisable in Pre-MAFS Photos

In another selfie from 2014, the part-time model is practically unrecognisable as she poses for the camera with a bouquet of flowers.

Since appearing on Married at First Sight, Jessika has seen her Instagram skyrocket to more than 107k followers. But Jessika denies going on the reality series for Insta-fame.

"It's because I'm young, and it's because I'm outgoing," Jessika told 9Honey Celebrity. "It's because I am intelligent and because I am good looking, and I guess people will look at me and go, 'What do you mean you're looking for love? What do you mean you can't find love? You're a model, you're a model, you must be here for the Instagram.'"

Jessika is currently stirring up controversy by flirting with basically everyone's husband but her own on the hit series. After losing interest in her designated groom Mick, she set her sights on farmer Nic, then intruder Daniel at Wednesday night's dinner party.