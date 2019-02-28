Bebe Rexha Reveals What Sparked Her Dad's Controversial "Pornography" Comments

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her relationship with her father, Flamur Rexha.

The 29-year-old "Last Hurrah" singer's dad recently sparked controversy over a text message he sent to his daughter, which she posted to social media. Just days ago, Bebe shared the text from her father, in which he told her to "stop posting stupid pornography," on her Instagram Story. After seeing the post, many of Bebe's fans took to social media to criticize Flamur for his harsh words.

Amid the backlash, Bebe defended her dad, telling her fans that he's "not a bad guy" and that she shouldn't have shared the screenshot.