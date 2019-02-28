Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Reveal Intimate Game of Thrones Set Prank

Aitken Jolly
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are spilling Game of Thrones set secrets.
The co-stars, who play sisters in the hit HBO series, open up about their friendship and their on-set pranks in their cover story for Glamour UK's Spring/Summer 2019 issue.
"People always think Maisie and I are a couple," Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, shares with the magazine. "I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know...I've got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram! Even though we are sisters [in Game of Thrones], we tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit. It kept them on their toes' making sure they were following the script."
Turner, 23, also tells Glamour that Williams is her "strong home," explaining, "Maisie is definitely my protector and I'm hers, too. I know if anything happened – especially if it was on Game Of Thrones, which it never, ever would – she'd go crazy and protect me."
"Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend," Williams adds. "I can't tell you the amount of times Sophie said, 'Go to therapy' before I actually did. She really helped me through some messy break-ups and some friend break-ups."
Splash News
"Whenever I'm like, 'I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,' Sophie is my point of call," Williams, 21, shares. "I think therapy is so important. You should absolutely speak to someone, even if in your head you go, 'Yeah, I knew that!'"
The actress also opens up to the magazine about body image, sharing, "I've never felt very pretty because I've never been portrayed as very pretty on screen. I actually think that's really great, but in terms of how I personally feel, it's been difficult sometimes."
See the full feature in the Spring/Summer 2019 issue of Glamour, available on newsstands and digital download on Thursday, March 7.
The final season of Game of Thrones premieres April 14 on HBO.