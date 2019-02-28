Why Lil Xan's Fiancée Thinks Her Pregnancy Is "Basically Being Ruined" By the Internet

What was meant to be a celebratory time has turned into something not so special.

Earlier in the month, Lil Xan revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his first child with fiancée Annie Smith.

"I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and I've never felt more happy in my life," the rapper shared with his followers.

But just a couple of days ago, the couple's pregnancy news was put under the microscope with some claiming Annie photoshopped photos of her ultrasound. On Wednesday night, the mom-to-be took to Instagram Stories and explained just how hurtful the rumors were.

"The fact that it's basically being ruined or tarnished by the Internet is heartbreaking to me and it's really, really hard for me to deal with," Annie shared. "I'm already very hormonal and sensitive and it's just a really hard thing to talk about but I just feel like you deserve to hear from me what's going on because it's clearly been twisted around."