Selena Gomez Releases New Music: Listen to "I Can't Get Enough" Here

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 8:35 AM

Selena Gomez

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

We can't get enough of Selena Gomez's new song.

The 26-year-old singer has collaborated with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin on the track "I Can't Get Enough," released Thursday.

"Crazy/I like that, you like that, so let's be crazy/The contact, impact, I want that daily," Gomez sings on the new track. "Our breath getting deeper, deeper, lately/I like that, baby."

Gomez later sings, "No one's gotta know, we can keep it low-key/I'll be fine alone, long as you're alone with me (Tell 'em)/So incredible, unforgettable on me/Keep your body on me."

The group of artists had been teasing the collab on social media, sharing the cover art for the song with their fans.

In the days leading up to the song's release, cameras spotted Gomez hitting the recording studio, fueling rumors that there's more new music coming.

It was just last month that Gomez's collab with Julia Michaels was released. The duo teamed up on the track "Anxiety," off of Michaels' new EP, Inner Monologue Part I.

Here's hoping there's even more new music from Gomez heading our way!

You can listen to "I Can't Get Enough" above!

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Music , Apple News , Top Stories

