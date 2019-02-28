Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Reveals How Hateful Criticism Contributed to His Depression

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Dan Reynolds isn't biting his tongue anymore about the haters.
The Imagine Dragons frontman took to social media late Wednesday to address the hateful criticism he said his band has faced for years.
"For a decade now I've dealt with critics and other bands saying extremely harsh things about my band. Not what I would call 'fair criticism' (which I always try my best to receive and learn from) but actual click-bait horse s—t," he wrote in a series of notes posted to his Instagram account. "Words filled with vile and hate meant to feed humanities [sic] need to laugh at each other's imperfections and fails."
As the performer revealed, that level of disparagement has taken a person toll.
"I've stood silently and taken it for years. It has added to the depression I've dealt with since youth. I don't say this in search of sympathy, but just as a fact," Reynolds explained. He has previously opened up about his private battle with depression.
"It's not the person that causes me the feelings of stress and depression, but what it does to the world we as a band have created. How it could possibly make a kid feel 'not cool; listening to imagine dragons. I hate that thought. Wondering if my kids will be made fun of as they grow older because someone thinks my bad isn't cool." He and wife Aja Volkman have three daughters together.
The singer also called out fellow bands who have allegedly spoken ill of the group. "I've gotten over the fact that guys in other bands (the 1975, foster the people, smashing pumpkins, slipknot etc) feel a need to talk badly about my band for whatever reason. I don't feel anger towards them actually, just more of a sadness that this industry embraces, even celebrates this mentality," Reynolds wrote. "I wish it felt like a place where artists stood by each other and supported one another – regardless of our different tastes and voices."
However, he assured whoever was reading that the group would forge ahead in positivity.
"My band mates are some of my best friends. We are authentically ourselves and strive to bring positivity and empowerment to the world," he signed off. "We'll continue to do just that."
Meanwhile, thousands of fans showered the frontman with supportive comments, including this one: "You have more people that look up to you than down upon you."