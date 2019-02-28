It's Pauly D Like You've Never Seen Him Before: Performing Ballet

Game of Clones, the latest crazy concept reality dating show, features MTV stars going on dates with "clones" of their celebrity crushes. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek from the Thursday, Feb. 28 episode, Jersey Shore star Pauly D does something you've never seen him do on TV before: ballet.

"I've never done ballet a day in my life, but if that's what Olivia likes, I'm going to try it, and I think my little girl will probably get a kick out of me doing ballet," Pauly says in the exclusive sneak peek.

He does his best—with a smile. Swan Lake, here he comes!