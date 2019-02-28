Game of Thrones Final Season Posters Revealed: Who Takes the Throne?

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 6:26 AM

Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

The final season of Game of Thrones is upon us. And while there is no trailer (yet), HBO did release a whole batch of new posters for the eighth and final outing of Westeros warriors. Who will take the Iron Throne? According to the posters, everyone!

Let the new look at fan-favorites including Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen tide you over until the premiere in April. These new posters will also remind you who's still alive in Game of Thrones season eight.

Along with the posters revealed on Twitter, the social media network also revealed custom hashtags for each of the 20 characters featured below.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Arya Stark

"The North remembers."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Tyrion Lannister

"Never forget who you are. The rest of the world will not."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

The Hound

"You know who's coming for you. You've always known."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Brienne of Tarth

"This goes beyond houses and honor and oaths."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Daenerys Targaryen

"My reign has just begun."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Euron Greyjoy

"There's only one reward I want."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Night King

"Fear is for the winter."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Theon Greyjoy

"I always wanted to do the right thing."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Jorah Mormont

"No one can survive in this world without help."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Samwell Tarly

"I'm tired of reading about the achievements of better men."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Grey Worm

"Unsullied fear nothing."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Davos Seaworth

"We have to fight, and we need to do it together."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Jon Snow

"We know no king, but the King in the North."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Missandei

"She's the queen we chose."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Sansa Stark

"The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Jaime Lannister

"There are no men like me. Only me."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Bran Stark

"I'm the Three Eyed Raven now."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Varys

"I don't believe in saviors."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Cersei Lannister

"Long may she reign."

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

HBO

Melisandre

"The night is dark and full of terrors."

HBO has teased the new season of Game of Thrones in small doses, with new footage in promos for upcoming programs and vague teasers released on Twitter. A full trailer with new footage has yet to be released.

However, HBO brass have done their fair share of hyping the season.

"It's a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I'm watching a movie,'" HBO's Richard Plepler told Variety at a Golden Globes party. "[Co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] knew the bar was high. They've exceeded the bar. I've watched them twice without any CGI and I'm in awe. Everybody's in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production."

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

