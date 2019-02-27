Fyre Festival's Andy King Spills New Details on That Infamous Oral Sex Scenario

Did anyone expect Andy King to be the true star of Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened instead of, say, Billy McFarland or Ja Rule?

Although Netflix's documentary centers around McFarland's massive scam that got him indicted and sentenced to six years in prison and three years probation, there's one certain story that people can't stop talking about.

In Fyre, King explains that he flew to the Bahamas to save the failing festival. At one point, truckloads of Evian water got held up at customs in the Bahamas. McFarland asked King to "take one for the team" and use oral sex as a means of getting the water out of bureaucratic gridlock instead of having to cough up $175,000 to do so. King, the "wonderful gay leader" as McFarland called him, went home, took a shower, rinsed his mouth with mouthwash and was ready to take on the task at hand.

Ultimately, the Evian water was freed, as was King's potential oral sex situation. The anecdote about his dedication to the festival and the lengths he would go quickly launched him into internet stardom. He even has the numerous memes and spoofs to prove it.

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old appeared on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, where he spilled even more details about that scenario.