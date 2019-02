There's a lot to love about Ashley Graham, from her fierce runway walks to her amazing shoots (she made history as the first US size 16 supermodel to cover Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue).

The 31-year-old star has also killed it as a designer, author and body positivity activist.

Another reason we love Graham? She's a major style icon, championing figure-hugging silhouettes, playful cut-outs and show-stopping red carpet gowns whenever she steps out.

Ahead of her Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival debut (she'll walk in Runway 4 and speak at the inaugural Australian Fashion Summit), we've rounded up nine times Graham was our fashion inspiration.