''Uncle'' Anderson Cooper Finally Meets Andy Cohen's Newborn Son

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 2:59 PM
Andy Cohen is in baby bliss!
The new dad is experiencing the best and worst parts of being a parent and he is loving every single moment of it. From the morning feedings, to the dreaded diaper changes, the Watch What Happens Live is host is savoring every aspect of parenthood. His Instagram is chock full of adorable memories he has of being with Benjamin Allen Cohen, including his little one's introduction to "Uncle" Anderson Cooper.
Cohen's close friend and confidante met his honorary nephew nearly a month after his long-awaited arrival on Feb. 4. "I could stare at @bravoandy's son all day long. And i sort of want to be swaddled too," the CNN anchor joked on Instagram.
Anderson is just one of the many friends that Benjamin will likely grow to know and love. The various Real Housewives casts are all in love with the baby already, and had quite the festive baby shower to celebrate his impending arrival.
Since Benjamin's birth, however, the celebrations have definitely toned down. Instead, the father-son duo spend much of their time cuddling, which Andy frequently shares to Instagram. To see some of those adorable moments, check out the gallery below!
Benjamin clearly has his dad wrapped around his little finger, both literally and figuratively!
Duty calls for the WWHL host, but at the end of the day he gets to come home to his precious boy. "First week back at work wraps up tonight. My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!"
"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go," Cohen shares with his fans.
Article continues below
Andy keeps Benjamin close to his heart while travelling in the high skies.
The host's mornings are a little brighter now that he has his son in his life. He jokes, "Mornings are my new jam."
Uncle Andy got the "exclusive" with little Benjamin in one of their first meet and greets.
Article continues below
The new dad now gets twice the amount of affection on Valentine's Day thanks to Benjamin and Wacha.
"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen... He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."
Andy truly has it all going for him with babies, puppies and cuddles. What more can a man ask for?
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth & More Are Starring in the 90210 Revival Series: See the OG Cast Then and Now
George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Begins New Role at Military Hospital 3 Months After President's Death
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?