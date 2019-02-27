You Won't Believe How Much Money Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott Made Last Year

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott went from flipping houses to building an empire.

The identical twins and co-hosts of Property Brothers open up about their success in their cover story for the March edition of Entrepreneur. With the help of their multiple television projects and their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, as well as their Scott Living housewares brand, the HGTV stars have created an immensely successful business empire. So successful, in fact, that their company cleared "a half-billion dollars in sales in 2018," according to Entrepreneur.

The Scotts credit their partnership for the success of their businesses, turning to each other to help make decisions.