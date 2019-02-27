Royal Bartender! Kate Middleton Pours a Pint of Beer in Ireland

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 1:33 PM

Kate Middleton, Ireland

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Anyone up for a royal pint?

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stepped out in Belfast on Wednesday, donning a shimmering mint green dress by Missoni. The glamorous look, which she paired with a nude clutch by Mulberry England Bayswater and matching suede Gianvito Rossi pumps, was for an informal party at the Empire Music Hall alongside Prince William, yet another engagement in their short current trip to Ireland. 

After being greeted by cheering crowds outside the venue, the mother of three and her famous husband were welcomed inside by Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle. The pair also chatted with famous British athlete, Dame Mary Peters, who was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter on Wednesday.

 

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Sports Day in Northern Ireland

During the engagement, Middleton got everyone's attention when she poured a pint of beer herself with William watching beside her. Royals—they're just like us! Needless to say, it got the celebration for young people making a difference in Northern Ireland started. 

The duchess has made a stylish splash since touching down in Belfast earlier Wednesday, arriving in a red Carolina Herrera coat dress she previously wore in 2016. 

 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Ireland

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The day was a packed one as the couple headed to the National Football Stadium, where Middleton, after having changed into some sportier gear, played soccer with young athletes. 

 

That was just the start of a very active day as the couple later partook in a canoe race and archery with youngsters in Fermanagh at social justice charity Extern's activity center, Roscor Youth Village. 

After such a busy day, the two royal parents deserve a night of fun at the Belfast Empire. 

Drinks anyone? Kate can pour! 

