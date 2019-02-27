Ariana Grande Denies She's Exploiting the LGBTQ Community By Performing at Manchester Pride

Ariana Grande is addressing claims that she is exploiting the LGBTQ community.

Since announcing she would be headlining the Pride Festival in Manchester, England, some fans have taken issue with the lack of representation and the hefty price tag for tickets. One Twitter user expressed, "ariana headlining pride when she's straight (as far as we're all aware) .... and doubling the price of tickets .... kinda smells like exploitation of the lgbt community to me."

The critic said they were not passing judgment on Ariana, but rather the organizers. However, the tweet, which has garnered over 61 thousand likes, drew the attention of the singer. "I have nothing to do with ticket pricing — manchester pride sets those rates, and they're mostly out of my control," the 25-year-old explains in a lengthy tweet.

In regards to the belief that she doesn't represent the LGBTQ community, Ariana says she understands their concerns, but she's not "claiming to be the hero of the community or the face of the lgbtq rights movement."