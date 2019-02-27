Offset Opens Up About Marriage Counseling With Cardi B

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 10:18 AM

Offset didn't want Cardi B to lose him, so now they're working through it. 

In a new interview on "The Breakfast Club," the "Father of 4" rapper opened up about getting his famous wife back following his infidelity and their breakup

When asked by co-host Charlamagne tha God if he was scared he was going to lose the "Bodak Yellow" star forever, he replied, "For sho! Yeah!"

Now, the two are working through their challenges. "You gotta go through steps and different things so we can grow," he said. 

One of those steps is seemingly marriage counseling, which he mentioned. "Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around," he said. 

Cardi B and Offset: Romance Rewind

Charlemagne followed up, asking, "So y'all did the marriage counseling and all that?"

"Working through it," he answered. "Gotta work, gotta keep. Don't stop...we're young, man."

Cardi B previously revealed to Harper's Bazaar that the Migos star had wanted to see a professional before their breakup. "I didn't want to go to marriage counseling," she said in the March 2019 issue. "He suggested it, but it's like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind."

Meanwhile, it sounds like Offset is happy to have his wife back in his life now. When asked if it's hard being married, he responded, "No, it ain't hard to be married when you just really focus...do what you gotta do...you know what you're doing...know it ain't right."

