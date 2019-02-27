Remember The OA? The Season 2 Trailer Is Here to Confuse You All Over Again

Three years later, The OA Part II is here.

In case your brain has been overloaded by the million other original shows on Netflix, The OA debuted in December 2016 and followed Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a young woman who suddenly resurfaces after being missing for years. She dubbed herself The OA and, now with her vision restored, refuses to share what exactly happened to her. Her one goal now out of captivity? Helping the other missing people by opening a portal to another dimension.

The season ended with a school shooting and OA and her team completing the "five movements" (basically an interpretive dance) in front of the shooter. She was shot and seemingly dying. As you can see, that wasn't the case.