Cardi B Rocks New Rainbow Hairstyle: See Her Most Over-the-Top Looks

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 7:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, Rainbow Hair, Instagram

Instagram / Cardi B

Why settle for one hair color?

Cardi B showcased a high-volume rainbow hairstyle on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night. She wore matching red and yellow eyeshadow. She paired the look with super long, two-toned pink jeweled nails. Why? Why not? It's Cardi B and she can wear whatever she wants, okurrrr?

The rap queen has sported rainbow hair before; In December, she sported a rainbow wig during an appearance at the E11EVEN MIAMI club during Art Basel 2018. She also wore a long, pastel rainbow wig to a Super Bowl 2019 party.

Cardi is known for her colorful, often over-the-top hairstyles and outfits and often matches her hair, makeup and clothes. At the 2019 Grammys, she certainly made a splash on the red carpet, with many fans comparing her to a daughter of Triton from The Little Mermaid.

Photos

The Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

See more photos of Cardi B's over-the-top looks.

Cardi B, Rainbow Hair, Instagram

Instagram / Cardi B

Rainbow Cardi

Why have one hair color when you can have two?

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Part of Your World

Cardi channels a daughter of Triton at the 2019 Grammys.

Cardi B, Super Bowl Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rainbow Brite

The rapper appears at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena in Atlanta in February 2019.

Article continues below

Cardi B

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Taste the Rainbow

The rapper debuts a pop of...colors.

Cardi B, Instagram

Instagram

Posh in Purple

Seeing purple! The "Money" rapper poses in a posh purple get-up. She matches her hair to her outfit and adds a pop of color with her lime green nails and white-hot heels. 

Cardi B

Instagram

Lime Green Queen

The rappers struts her stuff in an electrifying outfit, proving that she can make anything look high-fashion.

Wearing a leather jacket from Italian brand DROMe, a bodysuit from Death by Dolls and leather pants from I.AM.GIA, this is one Instagram to remember.

Article continues below

Cardi B

Instagram

Denim on Denim

Cardi spices things up with an all-denim, patchwork 'fit from Dolce & Gabbana. In this case, more is more. 

Cardi B

Instagram

Lilac Leather

The rapper brings the heat with her lilac leather outfit from Christian Siriano, matching purple hair and a highlighter-yellow purse. 

Cardi B

Instagram

Orange Knock Out

When street-wear meets high-fashion, you get this vibrant ensemble. Cardi's deckout in a Dare to Be Vintage outfit and DSqaured2 shoes. 

Article continues below

Cardi B

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Wearing head-to-toe Chanel, Cardi B sparkles in an all-pink ensemble. 

Cardi B

Instagram

Animal Print Pant Suit

One word: fierce! Cardi knows how to rock animal print like no other, making this an oh-so-chic style moment. She's wearing a Christian Siriano design.

Cardi B

Instagram

Matchy-Matchy

The "Money" singer keeps things streamlined with her matching shoes and coat from Balenciaga.

Article continues below

Cardi B

Instagram

Feathers, but Make It Fashion

This look is giving us life, hunny. Cardi's outfit couldn't be more glam with her dramatic feather accessory, statement drop-earrings and deep v-cut blazer. She's in a Christian Cowan design.

Cardi B, Instagram

Instagram

Blue-Violet Vixen

Cardi B stuns in a deep-blue pant suit that features bedazzled, jewels and a white bow that wraps around her tiny waist. She's wearing a Valery Kovalska design.

Cardi B, Instagram

Instagram

Think Pink

Wearing a vivid pink Moschino dress and black hat, the "I Like It" rapper stuns in this whimsical design. The drawn-on tights and pretty in pink heels tie the look together.

Article continues below

Cardi B, Instagram

Instagram

Streetwear Style

No one can pull off streetwear like Cardi! She keeps things low-key yet fashionable in a Balenciaga windbreaker and thigh-high patterned boots. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Fashion , , Hair , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Middleton, Soccer, Belfast, Ireland Visit

Kate Middleton Shows Her Sporty Side During Belfast Visit With Prince William

E-comm: Our Faves From Shopbop's Buy More Save More Sale

Our Favorite Items From Shopbop's Buy More, Save More Sale

Jeanswest

5 Fashion Essentials for an On-Trend Wardrobe

Kacey Musgraves, Oscars 2019

Watch Kacey Musgraves Pay Tribute to Selena Quintanilla With ''Como La Flor'' Cover

Jennifer Lawrence, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Jennifer Lawrence Makes First Public Appearance Since Engagement

Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Fashion Week 1999, New York

Flashback! See Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and More at the 1999 Fashion Week

Fashion Wrap: Emma Stone's 2019 Oscars Dress Sent Twitter Into A Frenzy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.