Noah Centineo Was Finally on Good Trouble and Oh Boy

Oh how we have missed you, Jesus.

Noah Centineo made his Good Trouble debut this week and he did it with quite the bang. Literally. He hooked up with Callie's (Maia Mitchell) coworker, Becca (Molly McCook), and his very first scene featured him shirtless, lounging in Becca's bed while she brought him coffee.

We then went back and saw how the hook up happened, though first we had to discover that Jesus is now a contractor who builds treehouses, but wants to get into tiny house building. Nearly everyone else at the Coterie was a little too busy to show him around LA, so Dennis took Jesus to a bar, where he saw Rebecca from afar. (That rhymed, sorry.)