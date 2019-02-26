The Bachelor's Whitney Bischoff And Husband Ricky Angel Expecting First Child Together

Former Bachelor star Whitney Bischoff announced some big news on Tuesday—she's pregnant!

Bischoff posted a photo on Instagram where she posed alongside her husband Ricky Angel and their 12-year-old dog Lillie in a nursery. She's wearing a short-sleeve gray dress that hugs her baby bump and smiles at Angel, who is reading a book called Dada. Books aplenty line the shelves behind them.

This is her first Instagram upload since October, and the fertility nurse explained her very long absence from the social media platform. "Sorry I've been MIA, I've been busy growing a little angel for the past 7 months," she captioned the family photo taken by Ryan McDonald. "We are so excited to welcome our little man in May. As you can tell, Lillie can't wait to be a big sis!"

The 33-year-old's comments section was filled with hundreds and hundreds of congratulatory messages.

The Kentucky native and her husband have been married for just over a year.