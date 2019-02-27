Our Favorite Items From Shopbop's Buy More, Save More Sale

If there's two things we love, it's shopping and saving money.

So when we catch wind that Shopbop (one of our go-to online boutiques) is having a buy more, save more sale, we're all over. It's not that items are individually discounted, but, just like it sounds, the more items you add to your cart, the bigger your discount. Not to get all math-oriented on you but here are details: spend $200 plus dollars and get 15% off, spend $500 plus and get 20% off or spend $800 plus and get 25% off. Again we're not math whizzes, but that's some serious savings on full-priced designer items you've already been coveting.

The offer expires on March 2 at 11:59pm PT, so get in there before it's too late.