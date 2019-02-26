5 Fashion Essentials for an On-Trend Wardrobe

Walk, walk, fashion baby.
No matter your style, there are a few key pieces that no wardrobe is complete without—whether it's a timeless camisole or a pair of jeans you wear on repeat.
Stocking up on wardrobe staples is easy thanks to Jeanswest, who have you covered with a huge range of stylish pieces. Effortless weekend wear? Check. Sophisticated workwear? Check. Date night looks? Check check!
Keep scrolling for five essentials from Jeanswest for the ultimate on-trend wardrobe.
A Versatile Camisole
A chic cami is the MVP of any wardrobe that will take you from a day in the office to a date at your favourite bar. Layer under a blazer for #ladyboss vibes, or pair with skinny jeans and mules for a night out. Torn between black or white? Get both at Jeanswest!
Skinny Jeans
This one is a no brainer. If you've Marie Kondo'ed your wardrobe and thrown out your sad and saggy jeans that no longer spark joy, replace them with a new pair that fits like a dream. A darker wash skinny jean is perfect for casual Fridays in the office and to wear all weekend long.
A Printed Dress
A printed dress is a super easy way to up your style game. Team it with a pair of Stan Smiths plus cat-eye sunnies to let summer live on a little longer. The bonus? No need to bring out the iron (phew).
A Denim Mini
A denim mini with a raw hem will add some edge to any look. Wear it for a day at the beach or markets, or sneak it into your work wardrobe rotation with a button-down shirt and pumps.
A Touch of Floral
Florals? In spring? Yes, please. A pretty floral piece—whether it's a top, dress or skirt—is a quick way to inject some colour and femininity into any outfit. Just don't tell Miranda Priestly.