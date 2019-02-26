EXCLUSIVE!

The Fosters' Sherri Saum Arrives in Roswell, New Mexico With Secrets to Share

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

Mama's home!

Sherri Saum arrives on Roswell, New Mexico next week, and surprise surprise, she's got some secrets to uncover. Saum, who's best known as Lena Adams Foster on The Fosters (and currently, on occasion, Good Trouble) makes her debut on the CW series right in the middle of Liz's continued exploration of what actually happened to her sister Rosa ten years ago. 

Tonight's episode flashes back to 2008 to get the backstory, but next week, revelations will be had. 

"After uncovering a devastating secret about Rosa's death, Liz (Jeanine Mason) takes matters into her own hands to protect herself and those around her. However, her plans are sidelined after a day with Mimi (Sherri Saum), Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) leads to a new revelation about Rosa. Elsewhere, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) takes aim at Wyatt (Dylan McTee), while Cameron (Riley Voelkel) decides whether she's going to help Sergeant Manes," reads the episode description. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

E! News brought you Saum's casting back in October, along with this character description: "As a young single mom—and part of very few black families in Roswell—her focus has always been on raising her daughter to embrace everything that makes them "weird" to the small-town folks, be it the color of their skin, their unique dance moves, or their connection to spirituality. As both bartender and 'psychic,' Mimi is a vault of Roswell's deepest secrets." 

Paul Wesley directed the episode, and not only does E! News have your first look at Saum's debut, but we've also got an exclusive behind-the-scenes pic of Wesley on set, and spoiler alert, he looks good! See below for those pics, plus a few others from next week's episode. 

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

Paul Wesley Directs

The March 5 episode "I Saw the Sign" was directed by the one and only Stefan Salvatore, also known as Paul Wesley. (Exclusive)

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

Sherri Saum as Mimi

"As a young single mom—and part of very few black families in Roswell—her focus has always been on raising her daughter to embrace everything that makes them "weird" to the small-town folks, be it the color of their skin, their unique dance moves, or their connection to spirituality. As both bartender and 'psychic,' Mimi is a vault of Roswell's deepest secrets," the official description of the character reads. (Exclusive)

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

Sherri Saum and Heather Hemmens

Heather's mom has come to town to help uncover some new secrets. (Exclusive)

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

Heather Hemmens and Jeanine Mason

In "I Saw the Sign," Liz (Mason) takes matters into her own hands after uncovering a devastating secret about Rosa's death. However, her plans are sidelined after a day with Mimi (Saum), Maria (Hemmens), and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) leads to a new revelation about Rosa. 

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

Michael Vlamis

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

Michaal Vlamis and Nathan Parsons

In "I Saw the Sign," Max (Parsons) takes aim at Wyatt (Dylan McTee), who...sucks. Here, he seems to be having a somewhat tense conversation with Michael, who does not suck. 

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

Lily Cowles

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW

Heather Hemmens and Jeanine Mason

BFFs on a water tower! 

Roswell, NM airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW. 

