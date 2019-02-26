Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Welcome Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Baby

Instagram

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary have welcomed their second child together!

The 41-year-old singer announced the arrival of the couple's baby girl on Tuesday. "Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am," he wrote along with the first photo of his daughter. "Thank you God and April Love for this blessing! @aprillovegeary #fatherofthree."

April also shared a picture of the trio with the caption, "My beautiful baby girl, I'm already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you."

The baby girl's middle name could a nod to Robin's late father, Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016.

Robin and April are parents 1-year-old daughter Mia Love Thicke, while the artist also shares 8-year-old son Julian Thicke with his ex, Paula Patton.

Photos

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary: Romance Rewind

April first shared her pregnancy news over the summer, writing to her social media followers, "Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We're so excited to share with y'all that I'm expecting again!"

It was just two months ago that Robin and April got engaged over the Christmas holiday.

April shared the exciting proposal news on social media, writing also with photos of the couple, "YES YES 1000x YES."

Congratulations to the couple on their growing family!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Robin Thicke , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Set the Record Straight on Their Custody Battle

Pasquale Rotella, Holly Madison

Holly Madison Finalizes Divorce From Pasquale Rotella

Ben HIggins, Jessica Clarke

Why Ben Higgins' New Romance With Jessica Clarke Has Bachelor Fans So Excited

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, pregnancy, Instagram

Aw! Watch Snooki's Kids Introduce Themselves to Her Baby Bump

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis Reveals How Ashton Kutcher Got Punked for Valentine's Day

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

What's Going on With Chip and Joanna Gaines' TV Network?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.