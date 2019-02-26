Why Ben Higgins' New Romance With Jessica Clarke Has Bachelor Fans So Excited

Everything is coming up roses in Ben Higgins' romantic life.

Less than a week after The Bachelor fan-favorite made his relationship with Jessica Clarke Instagram official, fans are learning more about this special romance.

In this week's all-new episode of iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast, Ben and co-host Ashley Iaconetti had the pleasure of chatting with Jessica on the phone.

What came next were more than a few sweet details that has Bachelor fans so happy for the pair. For starters, Ben first spotted Jessica on Instagram when he was visiting Nashville. But after screengrabbing her profile, The Bachelor star waited close to six months before sliding into her DMs.

"I saw this picture and I said, 'Holy cow. This girl is gorgeous,'" Ben shared in the episode. "I said something along the lines of, 'Don't ask too much about how I saw your profile. I can explain later but if you're single, please message back.'"