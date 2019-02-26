Mila Kunis Reveals How Ashton Kutcher Got Punked for Valentine's Day

  By
    &

Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 10:16 AM

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Courtesy of Los Angeles Dodgers

Ah, Valentine's Day—the holiday of love and, if you're Ashton Kutcher...getting punked. 

As his famous wife Mila Kunis revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in a Tuesday interview, the star thought out of the box for his latest Valentine's Day present for his wife. The actress explained that a robin had laid eggs and was nesting outside of their kitchen window last year, so she and their son and daughter had fun watching the progress of the eggs and the birds being born. 

"So, for Valentine's Day, Ashton got me two little lovebirds," she said. 

However, when they took their birds in to get them cleaned, the A-list couple was informed they didn't actually have lovebirds on their hands. 

Photos

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

"They're called budgies," she said. "We have budgies."

Kunis explained her husband had called a "Petco-like" store, where they told him they carried lovebirds. Needless to say, it sounds like the Punk'd alum got a taste of his own medicine. But, she sweetly did note, "I love my husband so, so, so, so much and it's the thought that counts and it's such a beautiful thought."

During her interview, Kunis also hilariously revealed why her daughter now thinks everyone can be on the front of a Cheerios box. 

As the star explained, their 4-year-old firstborn, Wyatt, wanted cereal, so she went and grabbed the Cheerios box from the pantry only to find neighbor Ellen's face on it. 

"[Ashton's] response was like, 'Well, anyone can be on the Cheerios box."

TAGS/ Mila Kunis , Ashton Kutcher , Valentine's Day , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

