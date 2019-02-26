Janet Jackson Launches Las Vegas Residency: All the Dates and Details

Janet Jackson

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Janet Jackson is heading to Sin City.

The 52-year-old singer announced on Tuesday she's launching a three-month residency at Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas.

The show, Metamorphosis, promises to peel back the layers of the five-time Grammy winner's private life— from her childhood all the way through her acclaimed career. 

"Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey," a press release stated. "She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis." 

Not only will the concert series provide "electrifying visuals" and "explosive dance numbers," but it will also give attendees the opportunity to hear Jackson's chart-topping hits. In addition, the program will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of her album Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.

But if fans want tickets, they'll need to act fast. Jackson is performing a total of 15 shows.

To see all of the dates, check out the list below.

May 2019:

May 17

May 18

May 21

May 22

May 25

May 26

 

July 2019

July 24

July 26

July 27

July 31

 

August 2019

August 2

August 3

August 7

August 9

August 10

Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 12:00 p.m. PST and up until Friday, Mar. 1 at 10:00 a.m. PST. Tickets, which start at $79, then go on sale Saturday, Mar. 2 at 10:00 a.m PST. Fans can buy them through Ticketmaster.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

