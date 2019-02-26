Zac Efron Returning to TV Alongside Anna Kendrick for Facebook Show

Zac Efron is coming back to TV, but there's a twist. The former star of Summerland (never forget The WB's two-season series starring Lori Loughlin and Ryan Kwanten from the early aughts) is back on TV—sort of—thanks to Facebook Watch.

Efron and Anna Kendrick will star in the animated series Human Discoveries alongside an A-list cast including Lamorne Morris, Jillian Bell, Paul Scheer and Lisa Kudrow.

The series, which was created by Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee, follows a group of friends living at the dawn of human civilization. They're the first to discover fire and the wheel, but according to the Facebook press release, they also stumble upon humanity's best and worst innovations too, including art, alcohol, fashion, racism and small talk.