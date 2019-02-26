These Time-Saving Kitchen Hacks Will Change Your Life

Cooking at home can be so rewarding, but it can also be incredibly time consuming. Luckily, we've rounded up some of the most popular and tested kitchen hacks to save you valuable minutes that could be better spent having a delightful conversation over a candlelit dinner or simply binging Netflix on the couch. Check out these 5 ingenious solutions before getting started on your next meal:

ASKO Adjust your dishwasher tray height If you've been struggling to fit larger plates in your dishwasher, prepare to have your mind blown: Many dishwashers' top trays are actually adjustable. Yep, all you have to do is raise your top tray, as on ASKO's Instant Lift-featuring models, and your bigger dishes will fit perfectly in the bottom and save you from washing them all by hand. Voila!

Westend61 Cut a whole carton of cherry tomatoes in one go Rather than tediously slice cherry tomatoes one by one, pour them out on a plate and then put another plate upside down on top. Apply light pressure as you slice sideways through the two with a large serrated knife. It also works for grapes! See it in action here.

Anna Chen / EyeEm Enhance your grain dishes with tea Instead of bothering with a concoction of spices, simply cooking with tea is a great way to heighten the flavour in grain and legume dishes. Kitchn suggests trying a Lapsang tea to add a smoky touch to beans or a matcha green tea to bring out earthen flavours in rice.

gustavo ramirez Peel a mango on the side of a glass Mangoes are notoriously hard to peel due to their thick skin and large pit, but with the aid of any drinking glass they become a breeze. First, cut a mango in half, then place one half alongside a glass where the skin meets the fruit and push down the side of the glass. The skin should come off in one smooth peel. See how it works here.