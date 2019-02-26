These Time-Saving Kitchen Hacks Will Change Your Life

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 4:04 PM

by E! Online and ASKO

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cooking at home can be so rewarding, but it can also be incredibly time consuming. Luckily, we've rounded up some of the most popular and tested kitchen hacks to save you valuable minutes that could be better spent having a delightful conversation over a candlelit dinner or simply binging Netflix on the couch. Check out these 5 ingenious solutions before getting started on your next meal:

ASKO dishwasher

ASKO

Adjust your dishwasher tray height

If you've been struggling to fit larger plates in your dishwasher, prepare to have your mind blown: Many dishwashers' top trays are actually adjustable. Yep, all you have to do is raise your top tray, as on ASKO's Instant Lift-featuring models, and your bigger dishes will fit perfectly in the bottom and save you from washing them all by hand. Voila! 

Cherry Tomatoes

Westend61

Cut a whole carton of cherry tomatoes in one go

Rather than tediously slice cherry tomatoes one by one, pour them out on a plate and then put another plate upside down on top. Apply light pressure as you slice sideways through the two with a large serrated knife. It also works for grapes! See it in action here

Tea Leaves

Anna Chen / EyeEm

Enhance your grain dishes with tea

Instead of bothering with a concoction of spices, simply cooking with tea is a great way to heighten the flavour in grain and legume dishes. Kitchn suggests trying a Lapsang tea to add a smoky touch to beans or a matcha green tea to bring out earthen flavours in rice.

Article continues below

Mangoes

gustavo ramirez

Peel a mango on the side of a glass

Mangoes are notoriously hard to peel due to their thick skin and large pit, but with the aid of any drinking glass they become a breeze. First, cut a mango in half, then place one half alongside a glass where the skin meets the fruit and push down the side of the glass. The skin should come off in one smooth peel. See how it works here

Pasta, Frying Pan

victoriabee

Cook pasta in a frying pan

Traditionally, you probably fill a big pot with water, bring it to a boil and add in your pasta. But there's a quicker way! Try putting your pasta straight into a frying pan with 5.5 cups of cold water. (Starting with cold water will prevent the pasta from sticking to the pan.) Turn up the heat and stir regularly until cooked. This should shave about 15 minutes off your pasta dish's cooking time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , Food

Trending Stories

Latest News

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Kids Are All Grown Up

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Looks for Less

Feuds Turned to Friendship: Lady Gaga, Madonna & More

Kim Kardashian's Facialist Spills on Getting Kim K.'s Glow

Kim Kardashian, Theresa Caputo

Kim Kardashian Says She Had ''One of the Best Days of Her life'' With Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo

Jeanswest

5 Fashion Essentials for an On-Trend Wardrobe

Lil Xan's Fiancee Slams Fake Ultrasound Claims

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.