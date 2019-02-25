Lindsay Lohan Finally Dances the LiLo on Beach Club

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV

We have witnessed history. 

Lindsay Lohan finally graced us with her infamous LiLo dance, which we first saw in an Instagram video that went viral. The full dance just aired on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, and it was something magical. A sight to behold. A legendary moment. 

Lindsay had her staff of VIP ambassadors put on a gay pride party at the Beach House, and it was lit, though we struggled to pay attention to anything happening, due to the anticipation. So it was when Lindsay Lohan made her third outfit change and Brent arrived on stage in drag to DJ the party that we knew it was finally time. 

Photos

Meet the Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Cast

Then, Brent did something we couldn't have expected: He played "Rumors!" Lindsay Lohan's song "Rumors!" The song we know all the lyrics to without remembering learning them! We're sick of rumors starting!! We're sick of being followed!!

Unfortunately, Lindsay did not dance to her song "Rumors," and as we know from the original Instagram video, she was actually dancing to some generic club tunes, but on the show, she was dancing to Janelle Monae's "Make Me Feel," which actually went better with the dance. 

You still couldn't pay us to publicly "Do the LiLo" and the fact that the moment went viral was added into the episode did cheapen the moment just a tad, but we're still here for Lindsay Lohan loosening up on the dance floor in Mykonos, tossing her hair around like she just don't care. 

As Panos said, "This is going to be, like, one of my memories." 

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
John Legend, The Voice

John Legend's Best Moments on The Voice Premiere

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Most Reasonable Parent Quotes From The Bachelor's Hometown Dates

Grey's Anatomy

When Will Grey's Anatomy End? Everything the Cast and Producers Have Said

Ellen Pompeo Will Never Say Never to More "Grey's Anatomy"

The Enemy Within, NBC

The Enemy Within Is the "Spy Thriller Enemy What?! No! Stop!" Show You've Been Craving

Ellen Pompeo Thinks Meredith Chooses Andrew DeLuca

"The Enemy Within" Stars Describe Show in 3 Words

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.