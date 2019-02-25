Drake Parties With Exes Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez After 2019 Oscars

42 / BACKGRID
For Drake, two former flames were not far away on Oscars night.
In celebration of the star-studded ceremony on Sunday night, Hollywood power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z threw a gold-themed bash at the Chateau Marmont and all of your favorite stars attended, from Adele to Alex Rodriguez.
The Grammy-winning rapper also stepped out for the soirée, putting him in the same room as his very famous ex, Jennifer Lopez. As fans may recall, the two had a fling back in late 2016 and early 2017 before sparks flew between her and A-Rod.
However, we can't say for certain the two crossed paths inside the party. According to a source, Lopez and her famous man were busy on the dance floor, naturally. "She looked beautiful and many people were approaching her and A-Rod," the source told E! News. "They had conversations with almost everyone."
While it's unclear if "almost everyone" included the "In My Feelings" star, we do know he did chat up his other former flame, Rihanna.
Roger / BACKGRID
According to the source, the two "seemed to be very friendly with each other and were hanging out at one point."
However, "they didn't seem affectionate at all," the source noted, "but just as if they have a good friendship now."
The source added, "They weren't hanging out the entire night, but did say hello, were cordial and interacted for a moment. Rihanna was with a few friends and they also said hello to Drake. It seemed like everyone knew each other and were excited to be reunited."
According to another source, the run-in happened as Drake was coming down stairs and Rihanna was going up. "They were both with a group of friends and they greeted each other and were very friendly," the second source said. "It was all good between them, they seemed like friends and there was no tension at all. It was a really casual exchange, but they caught up there at the bottom of the steps for a few minutes when they crossed paths."
BACKGRID
While it doesn't sound like Drake was rekindling any former romances, there was another couple in the spotlight at the party: newly engaged Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
"Katy Perry and Orlando were the life of the party. Everyone was approaching them to say 'Congrats' and they were both [toasting] their drinks with anyone and everyone," the source described.
Per the source, the lovebirds danced and later cuddled on a couch together toward the end of the night and took selfies.
As the insider noted, "They seem so in love."