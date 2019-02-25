Inside Taylor Swift's Oscars Night With Joe Alwyn

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019

Taylor Swift didn't attend the 2019 Oscars, but she was definitely the talk of the after-party celebrations!

The superstar singer was spotted at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars bash on Sunday evening alongside her longtime love, The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn. While Swift skipped the red carpet, she met up with Alwyn inside the party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Photos posted on social media show Alwyn and Swift chatting with friends at the celebration. In one picture, Swift can be seen standing in a group with BFFs Martha Hunt and Camila Cabello, as well as the singer's boyfriend, Matthew Hussey.

Photos

Oscars 2019 After-Party Pics

According to the L.A. Times, Swift and Alwyn were spotted "chowing down on burgers" at the VF party "sans any security."

The couple also attended Fox's Oscars after-party, which was held at the Hollywood Athletic Club.

Variety reports that Swift "kept a low profile" at the celebration as she and Alwyn chatted with his co-star, Nicholas Hoult. But, the outlet adds, the "biggest moment of the night" occurred when the couple left the party.

"Because before she made her way out of the party, she was so low-key in a private corner of the soiree, barely anyone even noticed she was there," according to Variety.

Joe Alwyn, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In a video posted to social media, Alwyn and Swift can be seen showing some PDA as they stand alongside each other at an after-party.

Before heading out to the parties, Swift shared a photo of herself sitting on stairs in a gorgeous Ralph & Russo dress. She captioned the social media photo with a heart.

