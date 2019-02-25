Inside Taylor Swift's Oscars Night With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift didn't attend the 2019 Oscars, but she was definitely the talk of the after-party celebrations!

The superstar singer was spotted at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars bash on Sunday evening alongside her longtime love, The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn. While Swift skipped the red carpet, she met up with Alwyn inside the party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Photos posted on social media show Alwyn and Swift chatting with friends at the celebration. In one picture, Swift can be seen standing in a group with BFFs Martha Hunt and Camila Cabello, as well as the singer's boyfriend, Matthew Hussey.