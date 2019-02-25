Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Star-Studded Oscars Party Will Give You Serious FOMO

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 11:49 AM
Hold up! Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2019 Oscars party was on another level!
While some celebrations this weekend included red carpet entrances and camera crews documenting the fun, this A-list couple decided to make things a bit more private.
Fortunately for pop culture fans, E! News is getting exclusive inside details about the star-studded event. Brace yourself: You're going to wish you scored an invite to this celebration.
"The party was completely A-list," a source shared with E! News. "Guests began arriving around midnight and they didn't leave until about 5 a.m. and later. It was the party everyone wanted to be at it seems."
Some of the lucky attendees including Jamie Foxx, Adele, Drake and Rihanna. In addition, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attended together while the newly engaged Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated as one.
"Katy and Orlando were the life of the party. Everyone was approaching them to say congrats and they were both cheersing their drinks with anyone and everyone," a source shared with us. "Katy looked amazing in a silver gown and Orlando was by her side the entire night. Jay-Z and Beyoncé seemed happy to see them and the four of them were talking for several moments."
We're told the newly engaged pair seemed "so in love" as they took selfies together and cuddled on a couch together towards the end of the night.
As for J-Lo and A-Rod, they also had an epic date night as they hit the dance floor.
"The music was mainly hip-hop songs mixed with classics like Beyoncé's top hits, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande," our source shared. "Everyone was on the dance floor dancing having a great time."
Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union were spotted catching up on couches while Jamie Foxx was getting the crowd hyped when he yelled the lyrics of rap songs playing in the background.
And while interacting with all of her guests, Beyoncé was able to spend time with her Destiny's Child sister Kelly Rowland. The pair hit the dance floor together and were having a great time. "They both were drinking and smiling," our source shared. "Beyoncé seemed relaxed like she felt she could let loose for a night."
Want to know if these two had a good time? Perhaps we should check Twitter. "3:30 am just got home, ready to go to bed but I've been selected for a twitter survey. work never stops man," Chrissy joked. Success!
After attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the A-list couple heads to the Chateau Marmont for another star-studded celebration.
Before boarding a flight back to Seattle, the Seahawks quarterback and his leading lady enjoy a late night out in Hollywood.
Shining bright like a diamond. Just days after celebrating her birthday, the music superstar steps out for a fun night out.
Everywhere you looked, stars were around the Chateau Marmont to attend the top-secret bash.
Date night done right! The newly engaged couple steps out to attend Beyoncé and Jay-Z's invite-only bash.
With a smile that big, it's safe to say the rapper had a great night celebrating the biggest movies of the past year.
In addition to fabulous party guests, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made sure to make even the small details fabulous.
The gold-themed party featured Oscar status everywhere with gold balloons, florals and drapery throughout the space. Even some of the appetizers being passed around had gold flakes on top.
"They wanted it to feel very private and exclusive," our source shared.
Hey Beyoncé and Jay-Z, no pressure but we'd love an invite to next year's bash. We're more than happy to bow down and clear our schedules.
