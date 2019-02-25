Shop the Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi Collection That Just Launched Today

Are you an Adidas fan?

We don't blame you, who isn't an Adidas fan? The leggings, the sneaks, the track jackets—they've got all the classics. So when they launch a new collection with an up-and coming-designer, we're interested. Take the newest line, designed by Ji Won Choi, an emerging British designer. This is the pro's first big collab and we're pretty pumped about it—just take a look at the pieces.

A kimono-inspired sports jacket? Sign us up. Very wearable retro-cool bathing suit options? We're all about it. To shop the collection that just launched today, keep scrolling!