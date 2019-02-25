Move Over, Kristen Bell! Dax Shepard Has a "Sweet Bromance" With Bradley Cooper

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 10:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Bradley Cooper

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Dax Shepard is opening up about his "sweet bromance" with Bradley Cooper.

The 44-year-old actor appeared alongside wife Kristen Bell on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he was asked about his friendship with the A Star Is Born director. Shepard and Bell actually bumped into Cooper at the 2019 Golden Globes, shortly after Shepard had gushed about Cooper on a January episode of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime show.

"Immediately he says, 'I saw you on Ellen,'" Shepard recalled of the award show encounter with Cooper. "And he said, 'I was watching it and it was really funny.'"

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

But, Cooper noted that his "heart sank" during the interview when Shepard said he only "liked" him. Though he "felt a lot better" after hearing Shepard later say, "I love Bradley."

"So, I think we were both so moved by that, then this took place," Shepard said on Monday's episode as a picture of him and Cooper sharing an embrace at the Golden Globes appeared on the screen.

Bell, who was nominated at the ceremony, joked that she was off to the side "lonely as can be" during this moment.

"Just really wondering why I'm not involved!" Bell said as the audience laughed. "I mean honestly!"

Watch the video above to see Shepard dish on his bromance with Cooper!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dax Shepard , Bradley Cooper , Kristen Bell , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce, Jay-Z, Roc Nation Brunch

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Star-Studded Oscars Party Will Give You Serious FOMO

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Inside Lady Gaga's Incredibly Close Bond With Bradley Cooper

Oscars After-Parties: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Lady Gaga & More

Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin Finally Met Boyfriend Dylan Sprouse's Brother Cole at the Oscars

E-Comm: Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi

Shop the Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi Collection That Just Launched Today

The Enemy Within, NBC

The Enemy Within Is the "Spy Thriller Enemy What?! No! Stop!" Show You've Been Craving

See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Romantic Moment

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.