Kailah Casillas Has No Regrets, But the Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Star Is About to Get Fired

E! News: What were you expecting when you signed up for this?

Casillas: I had no clue what I was walking into. I really didn't know what the work situation was going to be like, whether I was actually going to be working...I didn't know what Lindsay was going to be like. I didn't know what the cast mates were going to be like. It was just all so new to me, obviously from coming off The Challenge, that whole situation is way different. I've never done a show like this before. I wasn't sure what to expect, and it made it a little bit weirder for me because I had done TV before and I have done reality shows, and this is my seventh one and I walked in and everyone on the cast had never done TV before, this is their first show. So I was just kinda like in a different mindset. They all weren't really sure what was appropriate and what wasn't, and all of them were kind of being passive aggressive, and I kinda walked in like, alright, I've got nothing to lose here. I'm going to stand up for myself and do what I have to do and if I end up getting fired then I end up getting fired. But it was weird because they all were so scared to be themselves because they were fearing going home. But, I don't like to think about life like that.