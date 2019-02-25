Inside the Oscars 2019 After-Parties With Lady Gaga, Rami Malek and More Stars

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 6:26 AM

Rami Malek, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

With another Oscars in the Hollywood history books, it was time for the stars to celebrate. 

And that they did all over Los Angeles on Sunday night. After the annual ceremony wrapped inside the Dolby Theater with Green Book taking home Best Picture, this year's winners grabbed their golden statues and headed out to party. 

One of the first stops as always was the Governors Ball, where the 2019 victors could get their new awards engraved. First-time winner Rami Malek really got the party started when he grabbed a bottle of Piper-Heidsieck champagne, shook it up and popped off the cork. According to an insider, everybody cheered as he sprayed the bubbly. "He was clearly in a celebratory mood popping bottles!" the source said. 

The night was just as fun for all the famous families taking in the special night, including the Bohemian Rhapsody winner's. Malek's mom and siblings could be spotted mingling with friends and having a great time at the Governors Ball and were later snapped all together inside Fox's after-party.  

Photos

2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

In addition to all the mingling, sipping and snacking, there of course was dancing. Inside the Governors Ball, Keegan-Michael Key was spotted getting his groove on with wife Elisa Pugliese and Angela Bassett on the dance floor to Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love." "Their dance circle was definitely a highlight," a source told E! News. "Many people circled them to cheer and take photos and videos."

On a night like the Oscars, how can you not dance? In addition to the moves, there were also sweet co-star reunions (we see you Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington!), star-studded selfies, beloved couples, some adorable smooches and even an unexpected friendship.

Inside Guy Oseary and Madonna's Oscars after-party, photographer JR captured the pop icon embracing the laughing first-time Oscar winner for Time, an unexpected sight given their history of going back and forth in the media. Are these two friends now? It certainly looks like it. 

Needless to say, we're crazy in love with this year's after-party sightings. Join the party virtually with E!'s gallery below!

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Oscars, After Party

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali

The Green Book winner held his special statue up proudly at the Governors Ball. 

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross

The famous family took a minute for a group selfie inside the Vanity Fair after-party. 

Tessa Thompson, Kiersey Clemons, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Tessa Thompson & Kiersey Clemons

The actresses embraced for a sweet snap inside the Vanity Fair after-party. 

Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Jessica Alba & Gabrielle Union

The L.A.'s Finest co-stars shared a laugh inside the Vanity Fair after-party. 

Cole Sprouse, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Cole Sprouse, Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The newlyweds posed with the Riverdale star in their designer duds. 

Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo & Jon Hamm

The Broadway star and Mad Men alum shared a laugh after the show. 

Lupita Nyongo, Ruth E. Carter, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o & Ruth E. Carter

The Black Panther actress and Oscar-winning costume designer joined together for a stylish picture. 

Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Jamie Foxx & Kerry Washington

Spotted: a Ray reunion inside the Vanity Fair after-party!

Nelly Malek, Jasmine Malek, Rami Malek, Sami Malek, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Nelly Malek, Jasmine Malek, Rami Malek & Sami Malek

The Malek family smiled for a group shot inside the Fox after-party with their newest member—Rami's first Oscar. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The famous Mr. and Mrs. looked ultra glamorous in their after-party looks. 

Nelly Malek, Rami Malek, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Nelly Malek & Rami Malek

The mother and son posed with the actor's special statue. 

Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Grace Moretz, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Amanda Seyfried & Chloë Grace Moretz

The actresses smiled in their designer looks. 

Matthew Hussey, Camila Cabello, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Matthew Hussey & Camila Cabello

The songstress and her man posed for the camera while celebrating Hollywood's biggest night. 

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Lucy Boynton & Rami Malek

The Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars celebrated the actor's big win with a big smooch. 

Rashida Jones, Gabrielle Union, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Regina Hall, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Rashida Jones, Gabrielle Union, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler & Regina Hall

The famous ladies stunned in fabulous after-party styles. 

Jimmy Chin, Rami Malek, Guy Nattiv, Jaime Ray Newman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Jimmy Chin, Rami Malek, Guy Nattiv, Jaime Ray Newman & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Talk about a ton of Oscar gold!

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The engaged couple had a very fancy date night at the Vanity Fair after-party. 

Brian May, Rami Malek, Roger Taylor, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Brian May, Rami Malek & Roger Taylor

The first-time Oscar winner celebrated his Bohemian Rhapsody victory with the original Queen rockers. 

Angela Sarafyan, Billy Porter, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Angela Sarafyan & Billy Porter

Any bigger gowns and these two stylish stars would need a bigger couch!

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Kacey Musgraves

The Grammy winner changed out of her pink, ruffled Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Oscars look and into this curve-hugging gown to celebrate. 

Nina Dobrev, Emily Ratajkowski, Julianne Hough, Ciara, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Nina Dobrev, Emily Ratajkowski, Julianne Hough & Ciara

The stunning stars posed together in their glamorous gowns. 

Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Ben Falcone & Melissa McCarthy

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? Oscar nominee and her husband changed into comfier matching looks to celebrate after the show. 

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

The reality star posed in her leggy look at the after-party. 

Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Beck, Halsey, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Beck & Halsey

The Oscar winners posed with the fellow musical stars inside the party. 

Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, 2019 Vanity Fair After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski & Nina Dobrev

The actresses gave each other a fun look in front of the cameras. 

Shonda Rhimes, Cicely Tyson, Ava DuVernay, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019 Oscars, After Party

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Shonda Rhimes, Cicely Tyson & Ava DuVernay

The star women smiled for a sweet photo together inside the Vanity Fair after-party. 

Ellie Goulding, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Zedd, Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, After Party, Candids

Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

Ellie Goulding, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Zedd & Kendall Jenner

The bevy of stars posed for a group selfie inside the Vanity Fair after-party. 

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom & Amanda Williams

Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!

