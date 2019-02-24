Taylor Swift Unveils Her Shimmering Look for Date Night With Joe Alwyn at the 2019 Oscars After Parties

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 8:48 PM
Taylor Swift is looking absolutely "Gorgeous" for the 2019 Oscars.
Her beau Joe Alwyn attended the 2019 Oscars with the rest of the cast for The Favourite and now it's time to celebrate their wins. Swift, who has been the most supportive girlfriend this award season, is all dolled up for the handful of after-parties she and her main man were invited to.
As her boyfriend and the rest of the cast left the Oscars with their trophies in hand, Swift got all glammed up in her signature red lipstick and a shimmering dress. Her blonde locks are tied back in a sleek ponytail. She shared a photo to Instagram of her look ahead of the long night out with a heart for her caption.
Earlier in the weekend, the famous singer helped make one lucky couple's dream come true by singing "King of My Heart" at an engagement party. According to the Swift super-fan, he emailed her about his wish to surprise his fiancé with an impromptu performance and the performer happily obliged. Goldschmidt wrote on Instagram, "I can't thank Taylor enough for wanting to help make this day so special."
Taylor seems to be simply spreading the love and happiness she feels with her boyfriend. She and the Brit can't seem to get enough of each other and their loved-up photos are proof. On Feb. 12th, an eyewitness spotted the actor and singer engaging in a bit of PDA at a BAFTA after party.
The "Gorgeous" singer is definitely proud of her beau, whose movie won The Favourite, won seven awards at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards in London this month. And, his co-star Olivia Colman took home the award for Best Lead Actress at tonight's show!
To see who took home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!
Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?