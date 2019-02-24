breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

We Can't Get Enough of Jason Momoa's Oscars Scrunchie

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 8:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jason Momoa, Fendi Scrunchi, 2019 Oscars

ABC/Rick Rowell

Nothing completes an outfit like a scrunchie.

Jason Momoa selected a Fendi light pink tux for the 2019 Oscars to match his wife, Lisa Bonet. The Hawaii native was on hand for Hollywood's biggest night to present the award for Best Documentary Feature with Helen Mirren.

But, all eyes were on the 39-year-old actor's wrist where he placed a scrunchie that perfectly matched his ensemble rather than wearing it to secure his long locks.

The velvet accessory was worn in honor of Karl Lagerfeld, who also designed the Aquaman performer's tux.

The scrunchie actually featured its own mini Fendi label. The iconic creative director actually created the original scrunchie back in the 1980s.

But, if you want to take a closer look at the scrunchie be sure to check out Momoa and Bonet in E!'s Glambot. The stylish pair not only looked amazing on the red carpet but his unique accessory was on full display in their Glambot moment.

Photos

Oscars 2019 Winners

Jason Momoa, Fendi Scrunchi, 2019 Oscars

ABC/Rick Rowell

We are loving that the Game of Thrones actor rocked a fun accessory that had the internet talking. It even trended on Twitter!  

While once considered passé, it appears the hair tie may be making a comeback all thanks to Momoa. What do you think of star's new red carpet addition?

We just left wondering how long it will take for the performer to use it to put his hair up in a ponytail or topknot.

Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are All Smiles at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music With Oscar Winner Mark Ronson

Rami Malek, Olivia Coleman, 2019 Oscars, Jaw Droppers

The 8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Oscars

Billy Porter Explains the Inspiration Behind the Tuxedo Gown

Olivia Colman, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Olivia Colman Gives the Most Relatable and Emotional Best Actress Speech at the 2019 Oscars

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Catch All the BTS Moments From Emilia Clarke, Melissa McCarthy & More at the 2019 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.