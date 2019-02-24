Lady Gaga Tells People to "Fight" for Their Dreams During 2019 Oscars Acceptance Speech

There can be 100 awards in a room and 99 don't belong to you, but all it takes is just one—an Oscar.

Lady Gaga graced the stage at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday night to accept the award for Best Original Song for A Star Is Born's "Shallow" alongside her co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

When she heard her name called, Gaga burst into tears and gave her co-star and the film's director Bradley Cooper a huge hug. During her emotional speech, the 32-year-old singer thanked her family and Cooper. She praised her sister, who she called her "soulmate" and said that both of her parents were in attendance as well.

"There's not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you," she said.

She also spent much of her speech encouraging others to work hard and believe in themselves. "If you are at home and you're sitting on your couch and you're watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work," the Oscar winner told the crowd.