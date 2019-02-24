Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Have an Excellent Wayne's World Reunion at 2019 Oscars

ABC
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:09 PM
Wayne's World, party time, excellent!
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey received a very warm welcome to the stage at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday. The Wayne's World co-stars, reunited to introduced Bohemian Rhapsody, which is nominated for Best Film at the Academy Awards.
The actors share a special connection to the Queen song of the same name, as Wayne's World fans might recall, the duo sang along to the track in their hit 1992 film.
Myers noted during their presentation that the song "played a large part" in the success of Wayne's World.
"We're humbled to be associated with that brilliant song," Myers said.
"It's our pleasure to introduce a best picture nominee that celebrates the life of Freddie Mercury through the genius of Queen's music," Carvey told the audience.
