Too Cute! Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper & Others Bring Their Moms as Dates to the 2019 Oscars

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 6:00 PM
The 2019 Oscars is a big night…for moms!
It appears that several Hollywood stars have chosen to forgo traditional plus ones as many have brought along their mothers as their respective dates. Cue the awwws, right?
The Internet practically lost its mind when Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan took to Instagram to announce that his mom would be accompanying him to the 91st Academy Awards. "My mama about to make me have to fight somebody she looking so pretty," the Creed II star gushed on the picture sharing site.
Of course, Jordan wasn't the only notable name to bring along a parental plus one. In fact, Charlize Theron had her mother Gerda join her during an interview with Ryan Seacrest.
"She's my date! There she is," the 43-year-old actress happily expressed. Come say, 'Hi!'"
Even Bradley Cooper, who has been nominated for three Academy Awards, turned the red carpet into a family affair. Specifically, both mom Gloria Campano and partner Irina Shayk accompanied the A Star Is Born director for film's biggest night.
Since the supermodel is the mother of Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, it's safe to say that the Russian-born looker is tied for "Most Important Mom" in Bradly's life.
For all of this and more, be sure to take a peek at the images below!
ABC
The If Beale Street Could Talk actress shares a moment with her mom before accepting the Best Supporting Actress prize at the 2019 Oscars.
ABC
The Vice star is joined by her mother and sisters while hitting the red carpet for the 91st Academy Awards.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Roma breakout star holds her mother's hand tightly while walking the red carpet.
Article continues below
Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
The Oscar winner's mom makes for quite the striking plus one at the Academy Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Black Panther actor proudly poses with his mom on the Oscars red carpet.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
A family affair! The A Star Is Born director is flanked by his mom and partner during film's biggest night.
Article continues below
Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!
Selma Blair Makes First Public Appearance Since Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis at Vanity Fair Oscars Party
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?