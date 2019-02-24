Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Cement Their Status as Hollywood's Most Glam Couple at 2019 Oscars

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just upped the ante for all other red carpet couples at the 2019 Oscars.

The couple arrived at the ceremony looking stunning as always. J.Lo quite literally shimmered on the carpet in a long sleeve Tom Ford gown, Jimmy Choo shoes and Niwaka jewelry.

Her floor-length dress made her look like a glamorous mosaic because the entire dress was made of what looks like pieces of a mirror or some sort of reflective material. Although some Twitter users compared the Second Act star to a disco ball or hall of mirrors, everyone still did a double take.

A-Rod let his girlfriend shine, but he didn't disappoint at his first Oscars. He wore a white tuxedo with a black bow tie. The former MLB player said in his Instagram videos that he was "nervous" about the show. "This is my first," he said to the camera. "I'm very excited, very nervous. I feel like I'm working and about to play my first game."