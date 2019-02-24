EXCLUSIVE!

Sam Rockwell Was "Obsessed" With Playing George W. Bush in Vice

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It sounds like Sam Rockwell went a little overboard preparing for his role in Vice

When he hit the 2019 Oscars red carpet with partner Leslie Bibb, E!'s Ryan Seacrest asked what he used to get ready to play George W. Bush, and it was Bibb who stepped in. 

"Ev-ery-thing," she said. "We live in New York and we live in a loft so there's no walls, so it was like, morning, noon, and night." 

"I did everything you can think of, man," Rockwell explained. "I was like obsessed with being George Bush." 

He watched the Josh Brolin movie W, he watched Will Ferrell's SNL impression, and of course he practiced in front of the mirror. Just based on the way Bibb said "ev-ery-thing," we're going to guess it wasn't very much fun for her. 

Photos

2019 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Rockwell is currently riding quite a high. He's in the midst of playing dance legend Bob Fosse for FX's highly anticipated Fosse Verdon series (for which he shaved his head), and he won Best Supporting Actor last year for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He's up for that same award again tonight, against Mahershala Ali, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, and Richard E. Grant

"I feel very lucky. I feel very fortunate," he said of being back just a year after winning the first time. "I mean, it's a trip. I'm hoping I can maybe be present and enjoy it...it's such an out of body experience, you know? 

No, Sam Rockwell. We don't know, and we likely never will. 

Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sam Rockwell , Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Evans, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chris Evans Just Won Best Supporting Seatmate for Helping Regina King at the 2019 Oscar Awards

Rami Malek, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Lady Gaga Comes to Rami Malek's Rescue at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Regina King Pays Tribute to Her Mother After Winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Reunite at the Oscars and Let Them Just Host It Already

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Oscars 2019 Winners: The Complete List

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.