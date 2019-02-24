Awkwafina's Purse Doubling as a Flask of Tequila at the 2019 Oscars Is Peak Awkwafina

Awkwafina was capital-R ready for the 2019 Oscars.

For starters, the Crazy Rich Asians star strutted her best stuff on the red carpet in a DSquared2 lavender pantsuit with a ribbon bow tie. She rocked a sparkly clutch purse that matched the hue of her suit, too. But it turns out that her purse was useful for more than just holding her cellphone and other necessities. No, the accessory itself was a very big mood.

In fact, it's a flask. Filled with a tequila. Is that not the most glamorous and probably priciest flask we've ever seen? Video captured her taking a swig of her libation on the carpet and taking it straight like a champ. No chaser needed here! The rapper is also presenting at the show tonight.

It's the Oscars version of Rihanna's leaving with a wine glass look. Post Malone would be proud, too.