Jennifer Hudson Emulates the Dancer Emoji With Her Fiery Red Dress at the 2019 Oscars

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:23 PM
The weather might be chilly and cloudy in Los Angeles, but that didn't stop Jennifer Hudson from bringing the heat to the 2019 Oscars.
Stars stepped out in their finest fashion for the special occasion, and considering the Oscars are one lavish ceremony, the red carpet was oozing with glamour.
While many celebrities were on the same wavelength and opted for bright pink outfits and cool pantsuits, the "Spotlight" singer took a different approach. She looked resplendent in a bold red gown from Elie Saab's SS19 Couture.
For the Oscars, it seems she took it up a notch with her flashy asymmetrical dress. She looked like the dancer emoji—in the best way, of course.
The 37-year-old star's gown features over-the-top ruffles that drape down, and since it's an asymmetrical design, she's baring her shoulder while the other side has a long-sleeve style.
She accessorized with statement earrings and strappy heels.
Because all eyes were going to be on her radiant gown, she opted for fresh-faced makeup and a classic slicked-back hairstyle.
Rick Rowell via Getty Images
For her hair, she kept things simple with a sleek middle-part bun.
The 37-year-old star's makeup was also minimal. Aside from achieving that coveted glow, her lips were nude and her cheeks had the slightest hint of rose. She looked doll-eyed with her subtle smoky eye and bold brows.
In short, she came to slay, honey.
Hudson is performing at tonight's star-studded ceremony. She'll take the stage to sing the Oscar-nominated song, "I'll Fight" from the RBG movie. It was written by Diane Warren.
It's nominated for Best Original Song, and the film is also nominated for Best Documentary—Feature.
Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, she said of the song, "When I recorded the song, as I was singing, I was like, 'Diane, I feel like you wrote this about me but at times.'"
She continued, "I feel like its anyone's story. Everyone can relate. We all have to fight day-to-day, we have struggles and we all want somebody to help us fight. The song represents that in every way."
Movie lovers, the star-studded ceremony is for you! Watch the Oscars on ABC's live television broadcast, the ABC app or the network's website.
For even more updates on the biggest fashion statements, OMG moments and more, E! has you covered.
Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!
