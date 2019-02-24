Charlize Theron Debuts Her Most Dramatic Makeover Yet at the 2019 Oscars

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:15 PM

No one does it quite like Charlize Theron

The A-list actress and style chameleon attended Sunday's 2019 Oscars, where she debuted a new look that has us booking an appointment with our hair stylists stat.

No longer rocking the platinum blonde tresses fans have grown to know as her signature style over the years, Theron went short (like super short) and brunette for the star-studded occasion. 

Charlize's super talented glam squad, comprised of hair stylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Kate Lee, helped bring the dramatic transformation to life, and as it turns out, the actress' elegant bob may have been a last-minute decision.

"Decided to chop it all off before the big moment," Adir wrote alongside an Instagram snapshot trimming his client's 'do. 

Oscars 2019: Best Dressed Stars

As for Charlize's Oscars ensemble, fashion stylist extraordinaire Leslie Fremar dressed the celeb in a pale blue gown by Dior. Layers of Bulgari diamonds completed the glamorous look, as did several bangle bracelets. 

Charlize Theron, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And that's how it's done, ladies and gentlemen.

Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!

