Kacey Musgraves Brings Southern Charm to the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:50 PM
Kacey Musgraves is making the 2019 Oscars red carpet her runway.
The 30-year-old country singer brings her Southern charm to the the star-studded event wearing a dramatic pastel pink Giambattista Valli gown and ultra-glam makeup.
However, fans of the star wouldn't expect anything less considering Musgraves is known for her flashy, Priscilla Presley-style attire.
Posing for flashing lights at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the "Butterflies" songstress strutted her stuff in an organza tulle gown, which features over-the-top sleeves and a billowing train. She accessorizes with statement jewelry pieces, like a bow-shaped diamond brooch, a massive ring and a jewel-encrusted clutch.
"Make way for the dress," she told Ryan Seacrest on E! News' Live From the Red Carpet.
As for her makeup? It was just as charming as her Oscars ensemble. The country singer's eyes are the focal point, but honestly, that's become her signature style. She rocks razzle-dazzle eyeshadow, glossy lips and a glam contour.
While it's unclear what products her makeup artist, Moani Lee, used to achieve the dreamy look, it appears she applied Pat McGrath Labs products. From both Kacey's Instagram Stories and Lee's, Mother (AKA Pat McGrath) sent the star a huge collection of beauty products.
Lee also beautified the 30-year-old singer for the 2019 Grammys, where she gleamed in her Valentino blush dress and rosy makeup.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Fans of the country singer will recall that she won the coveted Album of the Year award for Golden Hour at music's biggest night.
"It was really important for me to bring my version of country music to a different group of people," she said during her acceptance speech.
Among Album of the Year, she also won Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.
Tonight, the star will bring her Texas twang to the Oscars ceremony, because she is one of the presenters. While it's unclear which category she will present, many are guessing she will take the stage to announce the winners of Best Original Song or Best Original Score.
Other notable presenters tonight are Jennifer Lopez, Samuel L. Jackson, Chadwick Boseman, Tina Fey and Awkwafina (to name a few).
The show is just getting started! To see some of the biggest fashion statements, OMG moments and more, E! has you covered.
Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!
