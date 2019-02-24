Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 1:59 PM

Shangela, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 2019 Oscars have finally arrived and we can't wait to see what the night brings!

For only the second time in its 91-year history, the ceremony will not have a host. But no worries because as they say in Hollywood ­—the show must go on!

Leading the pack of nominations is Roma and The Favourite with 10 nod each. Both films will compete against A Star is Born, The Green Book and Black Panther to see which film takes home the award for Best Picture.

Emma Stone nabbed her second Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her role in The Favourite and will compete against Regina King and Amy Adams, for their roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and Vice, respectively.

The breakout star for the night is Lady Gagawho scored her first acting nod for her role in A Star is Born. The singer is also nominated for Best Original Song for the film's chart-topping hit "Shallow." She will compete against newcomer Yalitza Aparicio who is nominated for her performance in Roma.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Sadly, Kendrick Lamar and SZA have recently announced that they will not be performing their Oscar nominated hit, "All the Stars." But the night will still see performances by Jennifer Hudson, while Bette Midler will sing a song from the Marry Poppins Returns soundtrack.

The competition for Best Actor will also be one to watch as Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek is up against Bradley Cooper and Willem Dafoe for their roles in A Star is Born and At Eternity's Gate, respectively.  

It is bound to be a night full of snubs and surprises!

But of course, before the ceremony begins, we'll have to discuss what the stars wore on the red carpet as they arrived for Hollywood's biggest night. So keep up with our gallery above that is updating throughout the night.

Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!

