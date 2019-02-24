Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Oscars

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 8:00 AM
Film's biggest night of the year is finally here!
The Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, BAFTA Awards and more have all been leading up to this night: the 2019 Oscars.
Unlike years prior, the show will go on without a host. It's the first time in 30 years and only the second time in the award show's 91-year run that this has happened. It just means that there will be even more A-list presenters, including Chris Evans, Laura Dern, Melissa McCarthy, Emilia Clarke, Javier Bardem, Chadwick Boseman, Awkwafina, Tessa Thompson and so many more.
The Oscars are the preeminent show when it comes to awards season, which means there's bound to be some shocking moments as well as awkward ones.
With all eyes on the Academy Awards, the stars surely dress to impress and use the stage at the Dolby Theater as a platform for change and inspiration.
The show isn't all seriousness all the time, either. Lest we forget the moment Jennifer Lawrence reached peak J-Law and climbed over a chair in her floor-length Dior gown with a glass of wine in her hand? Not many people can do that, let alone keep it in the glass.
Last year, host Jimmy Kimmel brought along some famous friends including Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and Armie Hammer to the TCL Chinese Theater where they surprised a roomful of people seeing an advanced screening of A Wrinkle in Time. Not only did those unsuspecting movie-goers get to see their favorite celebs, but they also got some free food including hot dogs from a hot dog cannon.
This year's show features some major history-making moments. Black Panther is the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture. Lady Gaga is up for awards in the Best Actress and Best Song categories, which has never happened to a nominee in the same year.
Much like every year, the categories are all filled to the brim with talent and leave many of us guessing as to who will take home Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and more.
What'll it be this year? E! News has got you covered with everything you didn't see on TV at the Oscars.
Stay tuned!
Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!
