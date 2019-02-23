Aubrey Plaza and More Showcase Chic Styles on 2019 Independent Film Awards Red Carpet

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 2:09 PM
There's just one more major carpet to unroll before the 2019 Oscars...get ready for the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards!
Host Aubrey Plaza, and nominees Regina King and Glenn Close have arrived at the annual ceremony, traditionally held before the Academy Awards, honoring the best in independent film.
Plaza looked chic in a black spaghetti strap sheath gown with silver piping. King wore a sleeveless, plunging maroon knee-length dress. Close arrived in a metallic purple pantsuit.
The event, sponsored by Fiji Water, airs on IFC on Saturday, a day before the Oscars.
Presenters include Amanda Seyfried, Taraji P. Henson, Sterling K. Brown, Armie Hammer, Finn Wolfhard and Viggo Mortensen.
See photos of celebrities arriving at the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The host wows in a spaghetti strap black gown.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress, who is nominated for Support the Girls, is all smiles.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The actor, nominated for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, poses with his daughter.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The star debuts a chic style.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actress showcases a black plunging look.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actor, nominated for his role in BlacKkKlansman, appears with his wife.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Stranger Things star is all grown up!
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress is all smiles.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actress strikes a pose.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Mad Men star looks as dapper as ever.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actress turns heads with this eclectic look.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Vanderpump Rules star showcases a daring look.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actor, nominated for his role in Searching, strikes a pose.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actor and comedian strikes a pose.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The nominee showcases a metallic purple pantsuit, and is accompanied by a furry friend.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The This Is Us star arrives with his wife.
Other nominees include Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver, and Richard E. Grant.
Close, Driver and Grant are also nominated for Oscars this year.
Don't miss a moment when E! goes Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards, Monday 25 February 9am AEDT on E!
